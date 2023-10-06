People losing lives due to corrupt governance: Uddhav slams Shinde govt over deaths in state-run hospitals

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the death of several patients in some state-run hospitals in a short span of time, alleging that people were losing lives due to its corrupt governance.

Addressing a press conference here, he also alleged that there was an "outbreak of corruption" and claimed that the government has money to run its advertisements, but no funds to save the lives of people.

The former state chief minister also accused the government of procuring medicines without any tendering process, and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into it.

"If that (medicine procurement without tenders) is going to happen, then you are opening the doors for corruption. People are losing lives because of corrupt governance," Thackeray alleged.

"There should be a CBI probe wherever medicines did not reach...or is there anyone's middlemen involved there?" he asked.

Thirty-one patients, including infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 41 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3.

The health infrastructure of the state handled the pandemic situation efficiently when he was the CM during the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

"How can the system, which worked so efficiently during the coronavirus pandemic, not be competent," Thackeray asked.

According to him, health warriors were being defamed now as S R Wakode, the acting dean of the government hospital in Nanded, was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the recent death of a woman and her son at the medical facility.

He also asked why similar action was not taken against the deans of state-run hospitals in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and also Kalwa in Thane that reported 18 deaths in 24 hours last month.

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that the state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which recently saw a spurt in patient deaths faced a heavy inflow of extremely critical patients from private hospitals. However, the court said the state can't escape its responsibility.

Referring to it, Thackeray said the court should teach the government a lesson and take action.

He also urged his party workers to talk to the deans of government hospitals and take stock of the situation of availability of medicines. PTI PR NP