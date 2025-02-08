People make Delhi 'AAP-da mukt':Jharkhand BJP

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Saturday said the people of Delhi made the national capital "AAP-da mukt" (free from AAP) as they rejected the "propaganda" of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the assembly elections there.

Former Jharkhand chief ministers Raghubar Das and Champai Soren said a "new era of development" will begin in Delhi" with the saffron party securing a majority in the assembly there.

According to the latest Election Commission (EC) data, the BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly, while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) bagged 22 constituencies.

Speaking to media persons, Marandi said, “The people of Delhi were fed up as they were being cheated with false promises for a long time. Development was not happening and corruption was on the rise. So, people made Delhi AAP-da mukt today.” Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched a scathing attack on the AAP, calling it an "AAP-da" (disaster) that has gripped Delhi for the past 10 years.

"The people of Delhi completely rejected the propaganda of Arvind Kejriwal and gave their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party, and for this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people,” Marandi posted on X.

He said the outcome of the Delhi assembly polls was the "result of strong leadership of PM Modi and the hard work of party workers".

"People have ultimately rejected the deceivers and corrupt and choose only the path of development. They have shown that politics based on arrogance, deceit and appeasement can lead to power once or twice only and they ultimately reject such approach", Soren said on X.

He hailed party workers for the historic victory in Delhi.

"My salute and congratulations to all my brothers and sisters of Delhi for giving a historic victory to @BJP4India! I am very grateful to you all from the bottom of heart for the abundant blessings and love you have given", Das, a senior BJP leader, said on the microblogging site.

"We guarantee that we will not leave no stone unturned to ensure all-round development of Delhi to make the lives of its people better. We also ensure that Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India," he stated.

Das, who has recently retaken the primary membership of the BJP after resigning as the governor of Odisha, also hailed party activists for working day and night to ensure the victory.

"Now, we will be even more strongly dedicated to serving the people of Delhi," he added.

Asked about Delhi poll results, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I am getting updates from the media about the Delhi election results. Whoever wins and comes to power, I extend my congratulations to them." BJP workers celebrated the Delhi victory by bursting crackers, distributing sweets and smearing gulal at the party’s state headquarters in Ranchi. PTI SAN BS BDC