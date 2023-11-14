People making money out of terror ecosystem will face law: J-K Police chief

Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain on Tuesday said strict action will be taken against people who are making money out of the terror ecosystem.

The director general of police (DGP) also said talking to Pakistani terror handlers will be considered a crime.

"We will consider even talking to Pakistani handlers a crime. We would like to have a system where we get to know of this and will act strictly," Swain told reporters in Anantnag district.

The DGP said the security forces will counsel and help misguided youths to return to the mainstream but will act strictly against those who are not willing to return and have made a business out of terror ecosystem.

"Wherever we find that the youths have been misguided and want to return, we will counsel them and even hand them over to their parents. However, those who are doing it out of conviction or for money, we will act strictly against them as per law.

"Those who are operating business out of the terror ecosystem, who have made houses and buy cars from this money and have properties in Dubai and London...attacking their properties is way out," Swain added.