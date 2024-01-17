People might boycott Cong, others for staying away from Ram temple consecration: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress and the other constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc that are keeping away from the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, saying people might boycott them again for this decision.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Thakur took part in cleaning the Valmiki temple premises here, ahead of the "pran pratishtha" ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Swachhata Sewa" programme.

"They boycotted the new Parliament building and the prime minister's address and people boycotted them. Now, they think they can boycott the pran pratishtha ceremony, but people might boycott them again," the senior BJP leader told reporters.

The Congress and its alliance partners have never missed an opportunity to deny the existence of Lord Ram and hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he alleged.

Opposition leaders are making statements and trying to maintain a distance from the temple consecration ceremony, but they will have to ultimately surrender before Lord Ram, the minister said.

He also said many Congress leaders are not paying any heed to former party chief Rahul Gandhi and joining the "pran pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.