People mistaking aeroplane lights for drones: Amethi admin on alleged drone sightings

Amethi (UP), Aug 29 (UP) The district administration on Friday dismissed reports of drone sightings in various parts of the district and said they are nothing but lights from aeroplanes flying above.

District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan stated that the rumours were generated due to people mistaking the lights from aeroplanes flying on their regular routes for drones.

He also warned that those spreading misinformation will invite legal action against themselves, and informed that authorities are working to raise public awareness to counter such rumours.

SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed that an investigation has been conducted into the matter, and the claims have been found to be unsubstantiated.

Emphasising that anyone found deliberately spreading false information will face consequences, the SP said that so far, preventive action has been taken against 10 people for spreading rumours about drones in different police station areas.

Further, a list of drone owners in the district is being compiled online to monitor their activities, she informed.

To educate the public and curb the spread of misinformation, local police stations are holding meetings with community leaders, public representatives, religious figures, and villagers.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning against the illegal use of drones, and said that operating drones without prior permission is banned and that violators could face charges under the Gangster Act or the National Security Act (NSA).