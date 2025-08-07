People must introspect about Beed's image, says Dy CM Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked people of Beed to introspect on the image of the district and asserted everyone will have to obey the law.

Speaking about issues plaguing Beed, including incidents of crime that have made national headlines, the Deputy CM said there was a need to rectify mistakes and change one's mentality.

"People of Beed should retrospect about the image of the district and see who is doing wrong. Those doing wrong should be punished irrespective of caste, political party. Law should be the same for everyone," Pawar said.

Pawar said an MLA told him that someone had reached to the latter seeking help in releasing this person's son who was arrested in a rape case.

"People don't even think before seeking such help. No matter in which family you are born, obey the law and behave accordingly. This is the final warning I am giving to Beed district," Pawar asserted.

Pawar also said he would speak to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to start the Beed-Ahilyanagar route on September 17, which is celebrated as Mukti Sangram Din to commemorate Marathwada's freedom from the Hyderabad Nizam's rule and unification with Maharashtra.

Asserting that industries need to be set up in Beed, Pawar said the state government will start an innovation and incubation centre here at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

It will create skilled manpower of 7000 every year, Pawar added.

The deputy CM said he will look into party colleague Dhananjay Munde's demand to transfer the Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Cutting Labourers Corporation to the planning department from the social justice department.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration of 'Mission Sathi' programme for labourers engaged in cane cutting in Beed, Pawar said he would speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and the social justice minister in this regard.

While the social justice department is under Sanjay Shirsat of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the planning portfolio is handled by Pawar.

"The highest number of sugarcane cutting labourers are from Beed. To bring them in the flow of development, steps are being initiated by the government. A corporation in the name of Gopinath Munde was made earlier. We are also moving towards mechanization for sugarcane cutting," Pawar said.

On the occasion, supporters of Pankaja Munde, Rajabhau and Babari Munde joined joined the NCP from the BJP.

The deputy CM also addressed a rally organized on this occasion.

During his visit to Beed, Pawar also reviewed various development works, an official release said.

Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Beed, is on a two-day visit to the central Maharashtra district since Wednesday.

He visited Champavati Krida Mandal, the historical Kankaleshwar temple and district hospital in Beed city, among other sites.

The renovation of Kankaleshwar temple should take place in such a way that its historical significance remains intact, he told officials.

Pawar also interacted with people at the district sports complex. PTI AW KRK BNM