People must support Rahul's 'vote theft' campaign to protect democracy: Patwari

Gwalior, Aug 14 (PTI) People across the country must take part in Rahul Gandhi's campaign against "vote theft" if they want to protect democracy and prevent dictatorship, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Thursday.

Gandhi has alleged large-scale discrepancies in voter lists and other irregularities in the poll process and has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP. Gandhi last week cited data to allege more than one lakh votes were 'stolen' in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections, resulting in his party's defeat.

"A narrative has emerged nationwide that the Narendra Modi government was formed (in 2024) through theft of votes. Rahulji is highlighting cases of vote tampering in a particular assembly seat," Patwari said.

He claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was defending the ECI instead of the apex poll body coming forward to do so itself.

"When trust in the democratic process erodes due to vote theft, how will the common people tolerate this assault? This issue is not political; it concerns the faith of ordinary citizens in the principle of one person, one vote. Citizens must rise above politics and join the fight for voting rights to decide whether the country's future will have democracy or dictatorship," he added.

Patwari also claimed the Election Commission's website became inaccessible after the Congress announced it would expose alleged vote manipulation in Madhya Pradesh.

"We wanted to reveal the irregularities through both physical and online verification. Today, a major newspaper in Indore reported that one person has 10 votes in different places. This needs to be exposed," he said.

Speaking about party affairs, Patwari said the list of district presidents will be released within a week. PTI COR LAL BNM