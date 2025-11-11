People must unite to ensure terrorism cannot revive: Himanta after Delhi blast

Guwahati, Nov 11 (PTI) Condemning the Delhi blast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said people must come together to ensure that terrorism cannot rear its head again in the country.

He said the state police were keeping a tab on people making social media posts that directly or indirectly support terrorism after Monday's blast, and affirmed that if such persons are from this northeastern state, they might be arrested.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at Raha in Nagaon district, Sarma said, "The blast in Delhi is highly condemnable. As we all know, in the last two days, a huge quantity of explosives was seized from specific people. Definitely a big design was there. Hopefully, we will get a clearer picture by evening." At least 12 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Sarma said it was important for the people to unite at such a time, adding, "The people have to come together so that terrorism cannot rear its head again." He claimed that since the blast, a section of people was making Facebook posts either welcoming the news or putting up happy emojis.

He maintained that such a trend was visible post-Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

"It means that these people are supporting the terrorists. We are doing background checks on them since last night, and if needed, we will arrest some of them so that terrorism cannot revive in Assam or even be encouraged," the CM said.

"If someone is happy in another's death, they are directly or indirectly supporting terrorism. I have already told the DGP to check who these people are, and if they are from our state, if needed, we will arrest them," he said. PTI SSG SSG SOM