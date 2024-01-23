People now want freedom from BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the people, who voted for the BJP in the last elections, are upset because of its failure to fulfill the promises and its deception.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted the "public's focus" is now on the PDA ('Pichada, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak') and INDIA bloc.

Addressing a meeting of his leaders, workers and officials of Lucknow district at the Samajwadi Party state headquarters here, Yadav said, "Development is blocked because of the BJP. Democracy is being played with and the Constitution is in danger. The people are suffering from inflation, unemployment and corruption." "Crimes are increasing, the people are feeling unsafe. The women are being insulted every day. Every section of the public is troubled and now wants freedom from the BJP," he added.

Yadav said that the BJP leadership "did not fulfill even a single promise it had made" and claimed "even those who voted for the BJP are now upset with the party".

"The farmers, youth, teachers, businessmen, lawyers, all sections are sad. The activities of hatred and division of the society are going on in the country and state," he added.

Escalating his attack, Yadav said the BJP "has always ignored" the PDA and is "also conspiring to end reservation".

"The victims, Dalits, forward, backward, women, minorities all are included in PDA. The BJP is limited to some sections only. India-PDA is committed to development and democracy, socialism. PDA is in favour of social justice and caste census," he added.

He claimed the public will create a new history by making the Samajwadi Party victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PTI CDN AS AS