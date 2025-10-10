People obsessed with loan waiver, says Maha minister; admits politicians make promises for poll win

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil has courted controversy with his purported remark that people have become obsessed with loan waiver, and also with his frank admission that politicians give assurances during elections as they want to win.

The minister, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, made the comments during a public programme. Parts of his speech are being aired on regional news channels. But the time and place of the event are unclear.

His remarks drew flak from various quarters, including the ruling allies, with BJP leader and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule saying nobody should make casual statements on the loan waiver issue as farmers were facing serious financial distress in the wake of heavy rains and floods in parts of the state.

During his speech, Patil said, "People have become obsessed with loan waiver. We (politicians) want to get elected, so we give you assurances during elections. But it is the people who should decide what they really want to ask for." He also said people need to decide what they really want to ask from leaders who come to them seeking votes.

"During election time, a leader visited one village, and people said - 'We will vote for whoever brings a river to our village'. Now, shouldn't they think about what they're asking for? The leader then said - 'Alright, we will give you a river too'. That's why I say people should decide wisely what they demand," he said.

"We (politicians) make promises because we want to win elections, but all these things need serious thought," he said.

Reacting to Patil's remarks, Revenue Minister Bawankule said nobody should make casual remarks on the loan waiver issue.

"The Mahayuti alliance's manifesto clearly mentioned loan waiver for eligible farmers. Those genuinely in need should receive the benefit as many have been engaged in farming for years but were unable to repay their entire loan," Bawankule said.

Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have in the past given instructions that controversial statements should not be made.

The CM will certainly take cognizance of such statements, Shirsat added.

A survey was being conducted across the state, Bawankule said, adding that an appropriate decision would be taken once it was done.

Loan waiver remains part of the Mahayuti government's agenda, he said.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada and adjoining regions, destroying crops on 68.69 lakh hectares across the state, leaving lakhs of farmers in distress.

The state government on Tuesday announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods.

Notably, opposition parties have been demanding a loan waiver for farmers in the state in view of the crop losses. PTI MR ND PR NP BNM