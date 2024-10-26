People of Arunachal have deep respect for armed forces: Governor

Itanagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Saturday emphasised the deep respect and admiration that the people of the state hold for the armed forces.

Addressing a Sainik Sammelan at Anini in Dibang Valley district, the governor encouraged the troops to maintain this goodwill by implementing proactive welfare measures and fostering a positive attitude.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and the Vibrant Border Village programme, urging the armed forces to collaborate with local residents on various initiatives and promote community ownership of Sadbhavana projects.

He also recommended involving the local civilian population in efforts to secure the border areas.

He advised troops to remain physically fit, mentally vigilant, and aware of potential threats across the border to ensure the security of the northern frontier.

The event was attended by Major General VS Deshpande, General Officer Commanding of the 2 Mountain Division, Brig K Jayashankar, Commander of the 117 Mountain Brigade, and personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, along with local officials including Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, and Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok. PTI CORR MNB