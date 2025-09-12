People of Assam deserve better, they will get it after 2026 polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Sept 12 (PTI) Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that people of Assam deserve better and they will receive better after the 2026 assembly elections.

Gogoi also took a dig at Sarma for his "latest flop show", referring to the Assam Police's investigation into alleged Pakistani links of the Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha, the probe report of which has not yet been disclosed.

"I feel sorry for a chief minister whose words have lost all credibility and whose actions have made a mockery of the chair," Gogoi said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Gogoi, who is also president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, said there have been "so many embarrassing instances" involving the chief minister.

He recollected an instance when the chief minister had claimed that he saw Rahul Gandhi's "body double" during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"The latest flop show is even bigger than 'RG's body double'. People of Assam deserve better. People of Assam will receive better. In 2026," he said.

On Thursday, Sarma had said that the report of Assam Police's Special Investigation Team probing the alleged Pakistani links of Gogoi and family contains serious allegations, which he described as a matter of "deep concern".

"I will raise the matter in the cabinet and discuss it with my ministerial colleagues," the chief minister had said.

Sarma said the report's contents will soon be made public under the legal process and that he will share as much information as possible with the media, barring the confidential details. PTI ACB RUK RUK