People of Assam, not Bangladeshi infiltrators, have rights over state's resources: BJP president

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday asserted that it is only the people of Assam who have rights over the state’s resources, and not Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Nabin, while addressing booth workers at Manohari tea estate in Dibrugarh district, also said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken the right steps against infiltrators to protect the rights of Assam’s people.

“The CM’s actions to send back the infiltrators indicates that he is committed to protect the rights of the state’s people,” he said.

The BJP president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives priority to the northeast and “personally monitors each project” in the region.

“Previous central governments also allocated funds for the region, but it was not utilised properly,” he claimed.

He also said that even in this era of global economic crisis and instability, India is emerging as the fastest-growing economy due to the policies initiated by the PM.

Nabin is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam since Wednesday. PTI DG RBT