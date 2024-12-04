People of Bastar want to see end of Naxalism, move towards development: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said his government has fought a decisive battle against Naxalism in the last 11 months of its tenure and is making concerted efforts to fulfil the Centre's resolve to eliminate the menace by March 2026.

Sai, who took oath as CM in December 2023 after the BJP stormed back to power, maintained the people of the Bastar region, affected by Left wing extremism (LWE), want to move towards development.

He was addressing a meeting called to review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the state at police headquarters in Nava Raipur, a government statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja and senior officials were present in the meeting, it said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to completely eliminate LWE by March 2026, the CM said "We have to prepare effective strategies in that direction. There is a need to further intensify the awareness drive to encourage Naxalites to quit violence." He directed officials concerned to complete as soon as possible the construction of 15,000 houses meant for surrendered Naxalites and families affected by Maoist violence under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Sai expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh will soon be free from Naxalism with collective efforts of government and public participation. The government's priority is to improve the living standards of local communities and achieve new heights of development.

In the meeting, deputy CM Sharma emphasized the need to choke financing sources of Naxalites and said all possible measures will be taken to achieve this goal.

He called for involving civil society groups in the campaign against Naxalites and accelerating efforts to make them surrender.

Expansion of the security grid, setting up new camps, rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites and joint action plan were among the issues discussed in the meeting, the statement said.

In the last one year, Chhattisgarh has seen a spate of encounters between Maoists and security forces.

According to police, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year after gunfights in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts.

Shah, during his visit to Chhattisgarh in August, had said India will be free from LWE by March 2026 and a robust and ruthless strategy was required to launch the final assault on the menace. PTI TKP RSY