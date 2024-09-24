People of Bengal will pray for Mamata Banerjee's removal during Durga Puja: BJP leader

Siliguri (WB), Sep 24 (PTI) Attacking the TMC government over the rape and murder of the doctor, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday claimed the people of West Bengal will pray for the removal of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Durga Puja.

Majumdar, a Union MoS for Education, said a racket of corruption has been unearthed in the state's healthcare sector after the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

He was addressing a BJP rally in northern West Bengal's Siliguri, demanding justice for the deceased doctor's family.

"The people of Bengal will take part in the rituals during Durga Puja but not plunge in the festivities this time as we want justice for our daughter," he claimed.

"See how a racket of corruption has been unearthed in the state's healthcare sector. TMC bigwigs are involved in the fake medicine scam at state-run hospitals. Mamata Banerjee did not take any action on this. The day she is removed from power, we will celebrate, the festivities will begin," he said.

Majumdar claimed that the pent-up anger of the people was about to come to the fore, and TMC leaders who indulged in wrongdoing would get a taste of it.

He said the CM's "tactics" to make people forget everything with the Rs 1,000 grant every month under the state's 'Laskhmir Bhandar' scheme and Rs 85,000 assistance for Durga Puja committees will not work any more.

Reacting to Majumdar's comments, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said BJP's daydream to dislodge Banerjee will never come true.

"BJP is politicising the shocking incident. The state government and the TMC want all those involved to be taken to task and the family of the deceased to get justice. We are all waiting for the CBI investigation to be complete," he said. PTI SUS SOM