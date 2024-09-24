People of Bihar excited with announcements made during PM's US visit: Nitish

Patna, Sep 24 (PTI) Hailing PM Narendra Modi's trip to the US, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said the people of Bihar were very excited with the announcements made during the visit and the new opportunities arising from them.

"The decisions taken during the US visit of PM Narendra Modi to increase investment are welcome. The decisions taken will open new avenues of development," he posted in Hindi on X.

"The people of Bihar are very excited with the announcements made during the PM's visit to the US and the new opportunities arising from them. The warm welcome accorded to the PM by world leaders and the Indian diaspora strengthens his leadership. This visit will have far-reaching and positive impacts. Congratulations to the PM for this successful visit," he added.

The PM left for home after wrapping up his three-day visit to the US on Monday. PTI PKD SOM