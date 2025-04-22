People of Bihar should rise above caste, religious divisions and become only Bihari: Guv

Patna, Apr 22 (PTI) Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to rise above the divisions of caste, religion and community and become only ‘Bihari’ by keeping the interests of the state above everything else.

While speaking at the 17th convocation of the Nalanda Open University, Khan said the people of Bihar perform well outside the state.

"They identify themselves as Bihari outside the state. But when they come to their own state, they start identifying themselves with caste, religion and community," he said.

It is difficult to find a true Bihari in Bihar, the governor said.

"They must rise above the divisions of caste, religion and community and should become only Bihari. They must keep the interests of the state above everything else…then I am sure… Bihar will play a leading role in every sector and…. people from the state will play a leadership role in the country as they used to play earlier,” he said.

In cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the role of the people from Bihar is very crucial in every field, Khan said adding it is difficult to imagine the growth of these cities without Biharis.

"Why is it so, because they live like Biharis there. They identify themselves as Biharis. The same should be applied in Bihar also. People of Bihar should live like Biharis in their own state," said the governor.