People of Bihar will give befitting reply to opposition for insulting Modi’s mother: JP Nadda

Patna: BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday alleged that the repeated insults aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother reflected the "filthy mindset" of the Congress and claimed that the opposition party will get "a befitting reply from the people of Bihar."

Addressing a function, Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, termed the opposition "irresponsible" and "power-hungry," and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "inconsistency" in his allegations of voter list manipulation.

"Abuses were hurled at the late mother of Modi, by someone who was understood to have been instigated by the Congress and its allies. Now, the latest video of the Congress confirms that they have a filthy mindset", said Nadda, referring to the Darbhanga incident during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' last month and an AI-generated video shared by the opposition party on social media.

Hinting that the BJP would raise the issue in the upcoming state assembly polls, Nadda said, "They will get a befitting reply from the people".

Nadda also criticised Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, for raising objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"He has never been consistent in his allegations about Maharashtra. Sometimes, he alleges 70 lakh voters were added ahead of assembly polls last year, and at other times, he puts the number at one crore".

The BJP leader, who spent his childhood in Bihar, asserted he has been a "witness" to the lawlessness that prevailed in the state until 2005, when the BJP-led NDA came to power with JD(U) president Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nadda said, "Under the NDA, Bihar has been registering a double-digit growth rate. But those who never reached class 10 can obviously not appreciate this fact".

"People of Bihar can never forget the jungle raj. During Lalu Prasad's tenure, people here were forced to migrate from the state. I must say the RJD is associated with corruption and jungle raj. R stands for 'Rangdaari', J for 'Jungleraj' and D means 'Dadagiri'. Today, under the leaderships of Modi and Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar are witnessing growth", he added.

"Today, I have two pictures of Bihar before me — one is a dark Bihar, and the other is moving towards light. Everyone knows what Bihar's situation was before 2005 and what the current situation is. Before 2005, there was politics of appeasement, corruption and state-supported crime. Today, under the NDA government, Bihar is progressing on the path of development," Nadda added.

"India was the 11th largest economy when Modi came to power, and now the country will soon become the world's third-largest economy", he added.

"Through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 25 crore people in the country have today come out of poverty. In the same way, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in extreme poverty. Modi has provided water through taps to more than 14 crore households and housing to more than 4 crore poor people," he added.

Later in the day, Nadda will inaugurate a hospital in Saran district.