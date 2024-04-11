People of Delhi are 'very angry' over Kejriwal's arrest, will 'give befitting reply' to BJP in LS elections: Atishi

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) There is "much anger" among the people of Delhi over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and they will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, senior AAP leader Atishi on Thursday said.

Participating in the party's 'Jail ka jawab, Vote se' campaign in Kalkaji area, she said people understand that Kejriwal was arrested in a "false" case.

"People of Delhi are very angry after the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal and they will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the elections," Atishi told reporters during the campaign.

The AAP leader said the campaign is receiving "tremendous response" from people who are expressing dissatisfaction with the arrest of their chief minister.

Kejriwal has considered people of Delhi as his family and the BJP would face consequences of their "conspiracy" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," she added.

Atishi said the people of Delhi "love" Kejriwal because they know that he has "transformed" government schools into world-class institutions and provided "excellent" education to the children of common people.

"Kejriwal is the one who has considered the two-crore Delhiites as his family and has arranged for magnificent hospitals and Mohalla Clinics for them, providing excellent healthcare. He is the one who has provided better facilities to the people of Delhi," she said.

Atishi said the arrest of Delhi's "popular" chief minister by the BJP and the Narendra Modi government is a "big mistake" that will end their "dictatorship" in the country.

During the door-to-door campaign, Atishi met people and sought their support for the AAP. PTI VIT AS AS