People of Delhi deserve better: BJP questions Kejriwal's continuation as CM

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's continuation in office while being behind bars, saying people of the national capital deserve a better chief minister who can provide them an honest and transparent government.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Kejriwal of "double standards", noting that he took resignations from deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and another ministerial colleague Satyendar Kumar Jain but has refused to resign following his arrest in the excise case.

It is also a case of constitutional morality, Bhatia told reporters, wondering as to how he can discharge his constitutional responsibilities from behind bars.

The BJP leader said when the AAP chief entered politics he claimed he will finish off corruption but he has become synonymous with it, adding he used to say that any politician facing allegations should resign but has now decided to run the government from jail.

"He has set a new record by running the government from jail as a sitting chief minister," he said.

Bhatia also took a swipe at him following his wife Sunita Kejriwal stepping into the limelight to mount strong defence of the chief minister after his arrest, saying he could not find anyone fit in his party to serve Delhi.

While the AAP leaders make all kinds of claims before the media, their arguments have cut no ice in courts, he said, adding that Kejriwal and other arrested party leaders have been denied any relief till the Supreme Court despite many attempts.

With several AAP leaders apprehending action by central investigation agencies, Bhatia asserted that they will have to go to jail if they are involved in corruption.

"It is the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no corrupt person will be spared," he said. PTI KR AS AS