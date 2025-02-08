People of Delhi showed there is no place for corruption in state, says Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday hailed the BJP's victory in Delhi assembly polls, and said that by rejecting the AAP, people showed there was no place for corruption in the state.

He said that people in the national capital waited for a double-engine government for the last 10 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi elections by clinching 48 out of the total 70 seats, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only 22 seats. The Congress drew a blank.

Reacting to the results, Sawant said, "The double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give good governance with thrust on human resource and infrastructure development in Delhi." "For the last 10 years, the people of Delhi had been waiting to elect a double engine government in their state," he said.

Sawant said that while he was campaigning in Delhi, he could feel the pulse of people on the ground.

"People have shown that there is no place for corruption in their state. The AAP, which indulged in an excise policy scam, has been rejected by them," he said. PTI RPS NP