People of Delhi trust Modi: Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal, Feb 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said Delhi "belongs" to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Delhi belongs to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as people have faith in him and his work," Yadav told reporters when asked about exit polls predicting the saffron party dislodging the ruling AAP from power in the national capital.

Yadav extensively campaigned during the Delhi assembly elections.

Delhi recorded 60.10 per cent voter turnout on Wednesday amid charges of malpractices including money distribution and fake voting by both AAP and BJP. PTI MAS KRK