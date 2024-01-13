People of Delhi will respond to BJP with power of votes: Mayor

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) In the wake of multiple ED summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday said the people of the city have "understood BJP’s conspiracy", and they will strongly respond with the "power of their votes" in polls.

Advertisment

She said this while taking part in a 'Main Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad' programme organised in ward no. 86 by the Aam Aadmi Party.

The conclusion of today's meeting (under 'Mein Bhi Kejriwal' campaign) was that the people of Delhi are now aware that "BJP is trying to frame CM Kejriwal with false charges," she alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Advertisment

"People have clearly said that the CM should not resign, and if he is put in jail, he should continue to run the government (from jail)," Oberoi said.

The people of Delhi will "strongly respond to BJP" with the "power of their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections," shd added.

The mayor said that ever since the BJP has suffered a crushing defeat in Punjab election and MCD polls, its leaders have "become distraught".

Advertisment

"The BJP-led government is frantically trying to put leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail in a fake liquor scam... Now BJP wants to put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail," she alleged.

People of Delhi have "understood the conspiracy of BJP," she said.

"But, son of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party's leader and CM Arvind Kejriwal is not afraid of going to jail," the mayor said. PTI KND NB NB