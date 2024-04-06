People of Hamirpur have always blessed me: Anurag Thakur

Bilaspur (HP), Apr 6 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said people of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency have always blessed him. "We have worked and will continue to do so," he further said.

He said he was sure that the people of the area, especially women, would cast their "cent per cent" votes this time.

Congratulating people on the BJP's Foundation Day, Thakur said the BJP is a party with a vision and he believes they have achieved all the set targets whether it was abolishing Article 370, banning triple talaq, bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Inaugurating the party's office at Bilaspur, he said the main aim of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to work for the welfare of the poor people, improve the economy of the country and make India one of the strongest countries in the world.

Raising the slogan 'abki baar 400 paar' (this time the BJP will cross 400 seats), he appealed to the people in the local dialect to vote for him.

He asked the general public not to fall prey to the "evil designs" of the Congress leaders and workers and reject them in the elections as it was the BJP that could take the nation ahead in all fields.

Thakur alleged that the Congress always fooled people but their "lofty slogans" would not work this time. The BJP would win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country and all the four seats in Himachal Pradesh, besides all the six by-polls.