'People of Haryana saw through Congress propaganda,' says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the Congress party, BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said Congress could hoodwink the people of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana with its poll guarantees, but the voters of Haryana saw through the party's 'lies and propaganda.' Reacting to the assembly election results on social media platform 'X,' he claimed that Congress should understand that in a connected world, just promising but not delivering on the assurances made to people would be disastrous.

He claimed that the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results showed that national parties, the BJP and Congress are going to be far from the magic figure 'on their own' in 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

"Few things evident from the election results today & will hopefully hold true even after MH, Jharkhand & Delhi polls... Strong regional parties will hold the key to the formation of next Union Govt and probably for at least another decade or so," he said.

The BRS lost to Congress in the Assembly elections in Telangana in November last year. The BJP is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term.

In the meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers celebrated the party's victory in Haryana polls at the party's Telangana headquarters here.

Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subhash said the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir results show people's faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI SJR KH VGN