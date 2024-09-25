People of Jharkhand feel 'betrayed' by Hemant Soren govt, will bring change: Arjun Munda

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Sep 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Arjun Munda on Wednesday claimed that the people of Jharkhand were feeling "betrayed" by the Hemant Soren-led government and have made up their minds to oust the "inefficient" dispensation.

The former chief minister was addressing a press conference at Adityapur in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

"The ongoing Parivartan Yatra of the BJP is aimed at highlighting the present dispensation's failure to deliver on all fronts. The state government talks about the interests of the tribals, who are, however, not feeling safe under the JMM-led regime. The damage caused to the tribals would be visible in the days to come," he alleged, without elaborating.

"The BJP-led Union government is striving to ensure that people of the country get basic facilities but the funds being sent to Jharkhand are being misused. The elected representatives of the ruling coalition are busy looting central funds through mafia. The state government has set a record in looting," he alleged.

The former Union minister claimed that law and order in the state is at its "lowest ebb" and the morale of the criminals has been boosted as they are being patronised by the administration.

On Tuesday, while addressing a public meeting in Potka area in East Singhbhum district as part of Parivartan Yatra, Munda had questioned the removal of Champai Soren from the post of the chief minister.

"Is Champai Soren not an Adivasi? Did he drop from the sky? Why was he ousted from the CM's post? His removal is an insult to the entire tribal community," Munda said.

He also criticised the state government for the death of 17 youths during the recent physical test for constable recruitment in the excise department.

Champai Soren, who has recently joined the BJP from the JMM, alleged that infiltrators have made inroads in Jharkhand in large numbers and "only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the courage to drive them out".

He asserted that people are yearning for a change and BJP would form the next government in the state.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand are due later this year. PTI BS ACD