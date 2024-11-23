People of Jharkhand rejected BJP's divisive politics: Congress chief Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the people of Jharkhand on Saturday for rejecting the "divisive and false politics" of the BJP, while describing the Maharashtra poll results as "unexpected", and said his party will try to get to the bottom of it and understand the outcome.

The INDIA bloc won the Jharkhand Assembly polls while the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP) Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance lost to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra.

"The results of Maharashtra are unexpected. The party is trying to get to the bottom of these results and understand the real reasons," Kharge said in a post on X.

"We thank our leaders, workers and supporters. We are true representatives of the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shahuji, Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the fight is long and we will continue to raise the issues of the people," the Congress chief added.

Thanking the voters for the INDIA bloc's victory in Jharkhand, Kharge said, "Jai Johar! The people of Jharkhand have given priority to the issues of their rights, water, forests and land. They have rejected divisive and false politics. They have defeated the game of misuse of constitutional institutions." He also thanked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and all the leaders of the alliance, and extended heartfelt gratitude to every Congress worker who fought to ensure the victory of the coalition.

"We have to fight for social justice, raise the voice of the people, and form an accountable government. Confidence remains intact, coalition government," Kharge said. PTI SKC RC