People of JK have been patient, Centre should not take advantage of it: CM on statehood demand

Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said people of Jammu and Kashmir have been patient with their demand for restoration of statehood but the Centre should not take advantage of it.

Abdullah warned that it does not take long for the situation to change.

"It does not take long for the situation to turn worse. And we do not want that there should be bloodshed of innocent people here again. We will continue to put forth out demands in a peaceful manner," he said.

"People have been very patient so far (about restoration of statehood) but it should not be taken advantage of," Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district.

The CM said restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was not a favour but a promise made to the people.

"Statehood is not a favour. It is a promise made by the Government of India with not only people of Jammu and Kashmir but also the Supreme Court.

"They repeatedly told the supreme court that it will be a three step process -- delimitation, elections and statehood. First two steps have been taken and it is now time to fulfill the promise of statehood," he added.

On situation in Ladakh, Abdullah said his party had warned the people about the possible fallout of being a union territory much before the cold desert region was granted that status.

"As far as people of Ladakh are concerned, we had warned them much before they were granted UT status that they be careful with their demand for union territory as it may not be beneficial for them. They got the UT status and instead of benefitting from it, they have faced losses," he said.