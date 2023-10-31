People of J&K should join hands to defeat enemies of peace, humanity: LG

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday appealed to the people of the Union Territory to join hands to defeat the enemies of peace and humanity.

Sinha was addressing a function organised on the fourth anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir becoming a Union Territory.

"In the last four years, the endeavour has been to end terrorism fully. I know it (terrorism) is taking its last breath," he said.

"On this occasion, I want to appeal to the people of J&K that the fight against terror should be fought from every village, every lane. If the people get united and support the police and other security forces, then we will defeat the enemies of peace and humanity,’ he added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which contains provisions to divide the state into two union territories came into effect from October 31, 2019. PTI SSB RHL