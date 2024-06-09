People of Karnataka look forward with hope to getting due share in Modi’s new term: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being sworn in for a third time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the people of Karnataka look forward with hope that the state will receive its due share and support in this new term.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri @narendramodi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. The people of Karnataka look forward in a hope that our state will receive its due share and support in this new term,” Siddaramaiah posted on social media platform X.

Modi and his council of ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by President Droupadi Murmu Sunday evening.

Five parliamentarians from Karnataka, including JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Pralhad Joshi, who were part of the previous cabinet, took oath on Sunday as ministers in the new council of ministers headed by Modi.

Union Minister of State in the previous Modi government Shobha Karandlaje, and former minister in the state government V Somanna -- both from the BJP -- were also sworn in on Sunday.

The NDA got 19 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, with BJP winning 17 and JD(S) two. The ruling Congress in the state has won nine seats. PTI KSU ANE