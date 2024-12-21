People of Kashmir suffering due to power cuts amid plunging temperatures: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone Saturday expressed concern over erratic power supply in Kashmir, saying consistent supply is a must as the cold season intensifies.

"With temperatures plunging to record low levels, electricity outages are creating their own records. Electricity supply is at its elusive best. And when and if electricity supply is actually restored, consistency for the supplied duration is a rarity," Lone said in a post on X.

The Handwara MLA said the people of Kashmir "are suffering". "It is biting cold. It is a request to please make arrangements for more supply".

"Demand is going to be high. It is very very cold. Don't expect the demand to go down. Supply is a problem. Purchase from wherever. Please ensure adequate electricity supply," he added. PTI SSB TIR TIR