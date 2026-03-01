People of Kerala looking at BJP positively due to Modi govt's performance, says Javadekar

Pune, Mar 1 (PTI) Buoyed by the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the people of Kerala are increasingly looking at the BJP with a positive mindset, senior party leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.

Javadekar, the party's in-charge for poll-bound Kerala, claimed there is a "change of heart" among voters in the southern state, which has traditionally alternated between the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led LDF.

"People have seen both the UDF and the LDF governments for decades. But there is no visible development. Industries have shut down and higher education is suffering. There are allegations of widespread corruption. Naturally, people are unhappy," he said.

In contrast, the BJP-led government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a positive perception among the people of Kerala, Javadekar asserted.

"There is an overall feeling that even if they have not voted for the BJP, Modi is doing a lot for Kerala. He is working for all classes, communities and religions. Farmers are benefiting from several central schemes," Javadekar said, adding that Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat" would also ensure a "Viksit Keralam" irrespective of electoral considerations.

"Modiji has clearly said he will work towards Viksit Bharat and Viksit Keralam, whether the BJP gets votes or not. That sincerity is being recognised by the people," Javadekar pointed out.

Claiming a steady rise in support base, Javadekar said the BJP's vote share in Kerala has increased from 2 per cent to 20 per cent over the years.

"Surveys by leading newspapers show the BJP may win 10 to 20 seats. We still have 50 days to go before the polls, and we will be able to change the picture further," he said.

The BJP's remarkable win in the Thiruvananthapuram municipal body has boosted the morale of party workers, and the party is poised to replicate similar results across the state, Javadekar added. PTI SPK BNM