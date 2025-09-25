People of Ladakh facing Karma: People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone

Srinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday condoled the deaths of four persons in violence in Ladakh but took a controversial stand, saying the people in the cold-desert region are facing "Karma".

"I am pained at the death of four people in Ladakh. May they rest in peace," Lone said in statement here.

However, he went on a tirade, saying he would call "a spade a spade".

"What they are going through is buyers' remorse -- a feeling of regret experienced after making a purchase, typically one regarded as unnecessary or extravagant. This is Karma," Lone said.

The MLA from Handwara claimed that the Kashmiri people were reviled and slandered by the people of Ladakh for 70 years.

"I was the happiest when they were separated from us and a UT was carved for them. I was more happy for us than them," he said.

Lone gave details of what he described as systemic challenges faced by Kashmiris during the unified arrangement.

"They would take away our jobs in the name of reservation. They would humiliate us. They would not allow our transporters or businessmen to work in Ladakh. They had the Hill Council. We as Jammu and Kashmir had literally no control over them. We would cede jobs to them in the name of reservation. Disproportionate funding. Tiny Assembly seats. And an even tiny Parliament seat. Four Assembly seats and a Parliament seat for a tiny population. ST caste status for the whole region," he said.

Despite these arrangements, Lone characterised Ladakh's approach as problematic.

"Yet they were the perpetual cry babies. Blaming Kashmiris for anything and everything. And on top of that they would always be the proverbial stick which Delhi used to beat us with," he said.

Reflecting on the costs of the arrangement, Lone said Ladakh being a part of Jammu and Kashmir was "extortionate and pricey".

"Why did we ever have them with us? What did we get apart from slander, loss of jobs, a massive hole in the budget to fund heavily-subsidised Ladakh region?" he asked.

Lone extended a word of caution for the people of Jammu as well.

"And a Karmic omen for the people of Jammu. Mark my words. Minus Kashmir, you will meet the same fate. All your pampering is because of Kashmir," he added. PTI MIJ RC