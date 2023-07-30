People of Madhya Pradesh have clearly accepted BJP: Union minister Vaishnaw

Indore, Jul 30 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the people of Madhya Pradesh have clearly accepted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

The assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year. The BJP has made Vaishnaw the joint-incharge for the state polls.

"There is enthusiasm among BJP workers for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Indore visit. The public has very clearly accepted the BJP," Vaishnaw told reporters here.

Shah is scheduled to participate in the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' in Indore on Sunday and around 50,000 saffron party workers are expected to attend the event.

Advertisment

This will be Shah's first public interaction with BJP workers in MP ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, and the party has also describing it as the launch of the state election campaign.

Before interacting with the media, Vaishnaw visited the local railway station along with Indore's Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani and senior railway officials.

The railway minister said Indore is an important and historical city of Madhya Pradesh, besides being "swad ki rajdhani" (capital of taste).

"We have taken up the task of making the city's railway station world-class, and very good designs have been made for this," he said.

"I have discussed with the officials that the work of making Indore's railway station world-class should start soon. We will start this work soon," he added. PTI HWP ADU GK