People of Maharashtra have given verdict on which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde on assembly poll victory

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The people of Maharashtra have given their verdict on which is the real Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday while underlining his party's stellar performance in the November assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde rebelled against then CM Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde's faction got the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Thackeray faction was christened Shiv Sena (UBT) with 'mashaal' (flaming torch) as its symbol.

Addressing a rally to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Shinde said the Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 97 seats and won only 20 seats.

"We contested 80 seats and won 60 seats. This victory is spectacular. Now tell me whose Shiv Sena is real. People have given their verdict on which Shiv Sena is the real one," Shinde said.

"We are the inheritors of Balasaheb's legacy. People have put their seal on it," Shinde asserted.

Shinde said it was necessary to get similar success in the local body polls.

"Self-respect is more important than any position. There will be no compromise on Shiv Sena's ideals and self-respect. The ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray will not be betrayed," said Shinde, who is the party's chief leader. PTI PR BNM