People of Maharashtra secular, will reject Mahayuti's divisive politics: Cong's Pratapgarhi

Akola, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Sunday slammed the BJP for the 'batenge toh katenge' slogan and said the party was indulging in religion-based politics while keeping mum on lack of development in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

The poet-politician was campaigning for Akola West assembly seat candidate Sajid Pathan for the November 20 polls.

The people of Maharashtra are secular and seek development, Pratapgarhi added.

"They will show the Mahayuti its place in the polls," he said.

Advertisment

The Mahayuti comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

It is pitted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi which consists of Congress, NCP (SP) Shiv Sena (UBT). PTI COR BNM