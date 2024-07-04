People of MP showed Cong its rightful place: Scindia on BJP's LS clean sweep

Guna, Jul 4 (PTI) The people have shown the Congress its rightful place by giving victory to the BJP on all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

He said people had strengthened the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while not allowing a party that humiliates soldiers and addresses terrorists like Osama bin Laden with "respect" to touch the three-figure mark, Scindia added.

"The people have shown the right place to the Congress by giving all 29 seats in MP to the BJP. It has strengthened the hands of the PM," he said during a huge welcome accorded to him in Chanderi here after winning the Lok Sabha polls by a margin of more than 5.40 lakh votes.

The seats won by the Congress in the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls was cumulatively less than the 240 seats the BJP got in the recent general elections, he pointed out.

Speaking about development works in Chanderi, Scindia said he had Bunkar Park, roads and tourism facilities.

"In the coming five years, I will plan a roadmap for the development of the historic town with the local administration. The head of the Scindia family will not just serve you for the next five years but for his entire life," he said.

He said he will ensure land, ration and fertiliser mafias are uprooted in the region. PTI COR MAS BNM