People of MP will vote out every 'corrupt Congress leader' in Assembly polls, says Goyal

Jabalpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the people of Madhya Pradesh will vote out "every corrupt Congress leader" in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Assembly polls are to be held at the end of the year in the state.

Speaking to reporters after a 'prabuddhjan sammelan' (intellectuals' conference) here, Goyal said MP had achieved new heights due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as all the Bharatiya Janata Party ministers.

Madhya Pradesh has achieved 18 per cent growth in GSDP in the last 20 years due to these efforts, he said.

The BJP has been in power in MP since 2003, expect for a period between December 2018 and March 2020 when the Congress ruled under Kamal Nath.

"People of Madhya Pradesh will vote out every corrupt Congress leader and make them sit in their homes," the Union minister said.

The country's exports stood at Rs 60 lakh crore in March this year, up from Rs 38 lakh crore in the corresponding period in 2021.

PM Modi took the initiative on August 6, 2021 to boost exports, which now has witnessed 55 per cent growth, he said.

The industrial sector growth has been 12 per cent despite recession abroad, the Union minister added. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM