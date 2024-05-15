People of Odisha want a change of govt in state: Om Birla

Balasore (Odisha) May 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday claimed that BJP will come to power in Odisha as the people of the state want a change of government.

Addressing a meeting here Birla claimed that the people of Odisha are fed up with the "misrule" of the present Biju Janata Dal government in the state and this time they are determined to go for a change.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Strongly criticising the BJD rule in the state the senior BJP leader said "People are gradually coming to realise that for the last 25 years, they are having a non-performing government which is contrary to their interest." He also raised the issue of Odisha's "Asmita" (pride) and said the state's pride is now in danger.

He said it is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India's economy has reached the 5th position from 11th rank. Not only that in Modiji's leadership, all-around development of our country has been possible and for this India's image in world forum has risen manyfold.

Reminding people of benefits of double engine government, Birla said "A government at the Centre as well as in the state by the same party will ensure a speedy development and also can function more efficiently as well as act in a more coordinated way to deliver people's need." BJP candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha constituency Pratap Sarangi was present in the meeting. PTI COR AAM AAM RG