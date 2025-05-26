People of Pakistan must come forward to end terrorism, says PM at Gujarat rally

Bhuj: The people of Pakistan should understand that their government and Army are supporting terrorism for their own benefit so they must come forward to end the menace which is ruining their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

On his first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor, the Centre's military response to the August 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he warned that if the people of Pakistan do not choose the path of peace, they will face the wrath of the Indian Army.

The PM, who on Monday (May 26) completed 11 years in office, also highlighted India surpassing Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy and asked Pakistani citizens to mull where their country stands.

"While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world. I want to ask the people of Pakistan -- what have they achieved? Today, India is the 4th largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future," emphasised Modi.

He was addressing a gathering in Bhuj town of Kutch district of Gujarat, which shares land as well as maritime borders with Pakistan, after launching projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

"Terrorism is a way of making money for your (Pakistan) government and Army. The people of Pakistan must come forward to end terrorism. Live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you (sukh chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee)," said the PM in a message to people across the border.

"Post-Pahalgam attack, I waited for 15 days hoping Pakistan will take action on terrorism, but it seems it is their bread and butter. On the night of May 9 when Pakistan tried to attack civilians, our military attacked with double force and decimated their air bases," he told the gathering.