People of Parli will give befitting reply to those who defamed town: Dhananjay Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Monday said the upcoming elections to the Parli local body are an opportunity to give a befitting reply to those who defamed the town.

The Parli MLA was referring to criticism he faced in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and his alleged links with one of the accused in the case.

"The elections become complicated as they move down from the Lok Sabha to the Municipal Council level. This time, the elections are prestigious for every single person residing in Parli, as this is the opportunity to give a befitting reply to those who defamed Parli in the past year", Munde said while addressing a rally.

He noted that the past year had brought intense political attacks against him.

Despite these allegations, Munde highlighted that he continued to deliver several developmental initiatives for the region.

"The government has sanctioned a sports complex worth Rs 62 crore in the taluka", he said, adding that a demand has been conveyed to the government for a new set for thermal power generation in Parli.

He said securing a 350 MW solar power plant in the area of the Parli Thermal Power Station, an agricultural college, and a veterinary education college are among his priorities.

Without naming Walmik Karad, a former associate who is currently in jail in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Munde said his office worked round the clock and we continuously helped the poor and needy here.

"The office is still operating, and the work continues, but one person among us is not here. Law will take its own course and see what has gone wrong", he added.