People of PoK part of Indian family, day not far when they will return to India: Rajnath

New Delhi: People of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are part of India's "own family" and the day is not far when they will return to the Indian mainstream by listening to their inner voice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Laying out India's policy approach towards Pakistan, Singh said New Delhi has "redesigned and redefined" its strategy and response to terrorism and that possible dialogue with Islamabad will be only on terrorism and PoK.

In an address at the CII Business Summit, he said 'Make-in-India' in the defence sector has been an essential component in the country's national security and it played a key role in India's effective action against terrorism during Operation Sindoor.

In the remarks, Singh appeared to be largely attempting to reach out to people of PoK saying India considers them to be part of its "own" family and exuded confidence that they will return voluntarily.

"I believe that the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are our own, part of our family," he said.

"We are committed to the resolution of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Best India) and we have full faith that those of our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today, will also return to the mainstream of India someday or the other with self-respect, listening to their voice of soul," he said.

Most of the people there feel a deep connection with India, there are only a few who have been misled, he said.

The defence minister said the unification of the PoK with India depends on "the cultural, social and economic prosperity of this country".

He said most of the people in PoK feel a "deep connection" with India and only a few of them have been "misled".

"The situation of our brothers and sisters living in PoK is similar to that of Shakti Singh, the younger brother of brave warrior Maharana Pratap." "Even after separation, the confidence and faith of the elder brother towards his younger brother remains intact," Singh said.

"India always talks about connecting hearts, and we believe that by walking on the path of love, unity and truth, the day is not far when our own part, PoK, will return and say, I am India, I have returned," he said.

In a clear message to Pakistan, Singh also said the business of terrorism is not cost effective and it will come with a heavy price as Islamabad has realised now.

His comments came three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is for the youth of Pakistan to step forward and "free Pakistan from the disease of terrorism".

The defence minister described 'Make-in-India' as crucial for national security and prosperity, stating that the use of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor has proved that India has the power to penetrate any armour of the enemy.

"We destroyed the terrorist hideouts and then the military bases. We could have done a lot more, but we presented a great example of coordination of power and restraint," he said.

In his remarks, Singh also highlighted India's domestic defence capabilities.

India's defence export was less than Rs 1000 crore 10 years ago but it has now reached a record figure of Rs 23,500 crore, he said.

Today, it has been proven that Make-in-India in defence is essential for both India's security and prosperity, he said.

Today, we are not just building fighter jets or missile systems and we are also preparing for new-age warfare technology, he said.

Singh also spoke about India's ambitious plan to build a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet -- the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA).

The defence ministry this week cleared the "execution model" to design and produce the aircraft.

Singh emphasised that through the AMCA "execution model", the private sector will get an opportunity to participate in the project along with public sector companies for the first time.

"Under the AMCA project, the plan is to develop five prototypes, which will be followed by series production. It is a key milepost in the history of the Make-in-India programme," he said.