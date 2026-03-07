People of Punjab eagerly waiting for Amit Shah's rally on Mar 14: Sunil Jakhar

Ludhiana, Mar 7 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the people of the state are eagerly waiting for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will lead a party rally in Moga on March 14.

Jakhar, who held a meeting to review preparations for the rally, said the current situation in Punjab is "extremely critical".

"Economically, the state is under heavy debt burden and people are forced to live in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. In such circumstances, people are looking towards the Bharatiya Janata Party with hope and the belief that only the strong leadership of the BJP can bring the state out of this difficult period," he said.

Just as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was considered the 'Iron Man' of India, Shah is being regarded as the "Iron Man of modern India", Jakhar asserted.

Shah has deep concern for Punjab, he said.

A Punjabi being appointed the lieutenant governor of Delhi is a matter of pride for Punjab, Jakhar said, referring to former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu's appointment to the post.

The AAP government has "failed" on every front while the opposition Congress has "surrendered" before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. People's issues have disappeared from the agendas of both the government and the opposition, Jakhar claimed.

The alliance between the AAP and the Congress is now evident. This is why when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab, he did not say a single word against the AAP government, the BJP leader charged.

Targeting AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Jakhar referred to him as the "super CM of Punjab".

He said the government has claimed that it will honour women by presenting the budget on International Women's Day on March 8, but it must give an account of its pending promise to provide financial assistance to women.