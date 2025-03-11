People of Punjab enhanced country's reputation with hard work, talent: Murmu

Mohali (Punjab), Mar 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded people of Punjab for their hard work and talent, saying they enhanced the country's reputation throughout the world.

She also recalled Punjab farmers' contribution in ensuring food security to the country with the Green Revolution and expressed confidence that the border state would once again provide leadership to the entire country in the field of agriculture, adopting eco-friendly farming.

Murmu was addressing a gathering during a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Punjab government in Mohali. On this occasion, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present.

She also spoke about the influence of Punjab's popular singers and said it can be seen on weddings across the country.

Starting her address, Murmu said "as I came to Punjab, its culture and tradition should not be forgotten", and then asked the gathering to speak a Sikh slogan, 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal'.

She also stated the traditional Sikh greeting 'Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.' In Punjabi, she said, "Main bahaduran di is dharti nu parnam kardi han" (I bow down to the land of the brave).

"With the enthusiasm and affection you welcomed me, it is the identity of Punjab," she said.

Murmu said with the blessings and inspiration of the Gurus, the land of Punjab has given birth to martyrs and revolutionaries. Important chapters of the country's freedom struggle have been written on the soil of Punjab, she said.

She also remembered the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons 'Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh while protecting faith and self-respect.

She also remembered 'Sher-e-Punjab' Maharaja Ranjit Singh, saying he was a great personality in Indian history.

He established a strong empire with his bravery and efficient leadership and the contribution of heroes like Hari Singh Nalwa, said the president.

She also remembered freedom fighters 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Shaheed Udham Singh.

She said names of many districts of Punjab are an indicator of spirituality and respect for the martyred heroes.

Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot, and Shaheed Ajit Singh Nagar express the sentiments of the people of Punjab for spirituality and bravery, she said.

She also remembered her visit to the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Durgiana temple in March 2023.

Murmu said the contribution of the brave soldiers of Punjab to the armed forces is very important.

"The land of Punjab has given birth to extraordinary personalities who contributed to the country and the world in many fields like social reform, education, science and technology, industry, sports, politics and social service," she said.

On the farming front, Murmu said Punjab has made a leading contribution to the development of Indian agriculture.

"In the 1960s when there was a food shortage in the country, the progressive farmers of Punjab made the Green Revolution possible through their hard work and provided food security to the country.

"I am confident that our farmers and agriculture scientists of Punjab, adopting eco-friendly farming, will once again provide leadership to the entire country in the field of agriculture," she said.

In the entire world, the people of Punjab has enhanced India's reputation through their hard work and talent, she said.

"Today, the influence of Punjab's popular singers can be seen on a very big scale. Punjabi dances have always been popular. Today, Punjab's influence can be seen on wedding celebrations all over India," she said.

The people of Punjab have set many examples of service and dedication, she said while referring to the 'langar' service of gurdwaras which is open to all people without any discrimination.

She said Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev started the tradition of 'langar' service.

"The whole country loves Punjab very much. The people of Punjab are simple, patriot and have passion for making sacrifices for the country," she said.

On this occasion, CM Mann extended a warm civic reception to Murmu during her visit to the state.

Mann said the visit of the president is a red letter day in the history of the state and every Punjabi is elated on this occasion.

He expressed hope that during her visit, she will have a feel of the glorious cultural heritage of the state besides enjoying the warm hospitality of the Punjabis.

The life of president is a source of inspiration for all of us as she had struggled hard in life both at personal and professional level," Mann said.

However, she attained new heights in life through her hard work, vision and commitment, said Mann, adding that this achievement brings her in the league of global leaders like former US President Abraham Lincoln and others.

Mann said that it is a momentous occasion for all Punjabis and the entire Punjab is giving a red carpet welcome to the president during her visit to the state. PTI CHS KVK KVK