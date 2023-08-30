People of Rajasthan are happy with Congress govt: Govind Singh Dotasra

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday said the people of the state are happy with his party's government and its plans.

He said the proposed 'Parivartan Yatra' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will prove to be a "super failure". "BJP's 'Aakrosh Yatra' has failed, this 'Parivartan Yatra' will be superfail because it is a fight for supremacy, not a yatra," said Dotasra when asked about the BJP's proposed 'Parivartan Yatra'.

Dotasra said the Congress will repeat its performance in the state. "But the people will not change the government in Rajasthan. They are happy with the government, happy with its schemes. All the workers of the Congress party are happy, enthusiastic," he said.

The assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan later this year and the BJP has announced to take out four 'Parivartan Yatras' in the state. The first yatra will start from Ranthambore, Sawaimadhopur, in September. Dotasra accused the central government of misusing constitutional institutions.

"The way the central government is misusing the constitutional institutions and trying to crush the people, there is a discussion not only in the country but also abroad whether democracy in India is weakening because efforts are being made to crush democracy," said Dotasra.

About gathering of potential candidates for the upcoming elections at the Congress headquarters in the state, he said it is the election season and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. Dotasra said the people of our screening committee is continuously meeting the workers and prominent leaders.

"Tomorrow the committee will meet the people of Banswara and Udaipur divisions to take their feedback," he added. The Congress leader said there is no "anti-incumbency" regarding the government.

"There is enthusiasm among the people due to the government schemes. There is a good atmosphere in the Congress right now," he added. In view of the upcoming assembly elections, a large number of prospective candidates thronged at the party's state headquarters. Congress' screening committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi is meeting with the division-wise leaders here.

The committee held a face-to-face meeting with party leaders from Ajmer, Bikaner, Sikar and Jaipur divisions here on Tuesday. PTI AG AS SKY SKY