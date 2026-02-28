People of Rajasthan expected development measures, not political attacks: Congress on PM's visit

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against the party during his Ajmer visit, alleging that a government platform was used for political attacks instead of announcing concrete development measures.

Rathore described Modi's comments as a reflection of political frustration and said people of Ajmer and Rajasthan were expecting substantial announcements.

Modi, addressing a public meeting in Kayad (Ajmer) earlier in the day, alleged that the Congress is no longer the Indian National Congress but has become "MMC - "Muslim League-Maoist Congress". He also claimed the party, facing repeated electoral defeats across the country, was venting its anger by "defaming" India.

He alleged that no clear vision or roadmap for the region's development was presented.

Questioning claims related to river-linking projects, Rathore said residents of Ajmer face drinking water shortages and alleged that projects such as Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project have not translated into visible benefits on the ground.

"Had the prime minister announced continuation or strengthening of public welfare schemes launched under the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, it would have benefited farmers, labourers and unemployed youth," he said.

Rathore alleged that despite claims of 'double-engine' governance, important issues like sanitation, water supply, health and employment are unresolved in Ajmer.

Rathore said the Congress would continue to raise issues of public interest. PTI SDA APL APL