People of Rajasthan feel cheated by Congress, will bring BJP back to power: JP Nadda

Kota, Oct 17 (PTI) People of Rajasthan "feel cheated" by a Congress government "steeped in corruption", and have made up their mind to bring the BJP back to power in the state, party national president JP Nadda said on Wednesday.

Nadda, who arrived in Kota earlier to hold meetings with office bearers of Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar, said youths, farmers and the common man have decided to remove the Congress. "The enthusiasm that I see among our workers clearly shows that the people of Rajasthan have made up their mind towards BJP. And they have resolved that they want change in Rajasthan," Nadda told reporters at a press conference.

"The public has decided to uproot the corrupt Gehlot government of the Congress, and has made up its mind to bring about change," the BJP president said.

Nadda targeted the Congress government on corruption, paper leaks, farmer loan waivers, and atrocities against women. "I see that in a way the people of Rajasthan feel cheated," the BJP leader said.

Nadda alleged land belonging to more than 19,000 farmers was auctioned during the Congress' rule. He also said Congress leaders' statements on the purported "red diary" shows their despondence.

The BJP chief said that there was an atmosphere of great enthusiasm in favour of the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Nadda expressed confidence that BJP will win all 17 seats in Kota division in the upcoming polls.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

The BJP, which is looking to wrest power from the Congress in the desert state, has so far announced candidates for 41 seats. No candidate for the Kota division has so far been announced. PTI AG SKY SKY