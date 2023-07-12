Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The people of Rajasthan are seeking an account of the works done by the Congress government during its four-and-half-year rule but it doesn't have any answer, the BJP's state unit chief CP Joshi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally in Jhunjhunu district, Joshi alleged that farmers, distressed by the state government's false promises, are committing suicide.

The Centre has increased the income of farmers by hiking the compensation for crop failure and the minimum support prices of their produce. In Rajasthan, under Congress rule, the lands of farmers who failed to repay their loans are being auctioned, Joshi alleged.

The BJP on Wednesday organised a Kisan Jan Aakrosh Mahagherao from the Seth Motilal College Stadium that culminated with a gathering at Piru Singh Stadium.

Rajendra Rathore, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, said the people of the state have made up their minds to change the government in the assembly elections.

He said farmers' representatives are asking the government about the complete loan waiver that it promised four-and-a-half years ago.

The Congress had also promised unemployment allowance to the youth if they did not get a job after Class 12, he said.

Rathore said the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a reply in the assembly, accepted that lands of 19,422 farmers were auctioned during its rule.

The non-performing assets (NPA) amount of 3.49 lakh farmers in nationalised banks and scheduled banks and regional rural banks was Rs 6,018.93 crore. Of this, loans of Rs 5,638 crore was to be waived off but, as the loans were not waived, the amount has crossed Rs 12,000 crore after compound interest, he claimed.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due at the end of the year. PTI AG SZM