People of Rajasthan suffering due to BJP govt's misrule: Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked the state's BJP government, saying people were suffering due to its "misrule".

"It has been almost 11 months since the new government was formed. Look at the condition of the state at present. I once mistakenly said that this was not a sarkar but a circus, and monsters started attacking me. But I did not say it with any malice, it is the truth," the senior Congress leader said.

"Ministers are fighting with each other, threatening each other... this is not good governance," he said, addressing a rally in Dausa in support of the Congress candidate from the Dausa assembly constituency Deendayal Bairwa.

"Go to any village in Rajasthan...you will see people saying this," Gehlot added.

He said the previous Congress government had introduced many schemes for the poor and marginalised sections and alleged that the BJP was working to discontinue the schemes.

Gehlot appealed to people to vote for the Congress in the bypolls.

"The Congress alone can work for the good of the country. The way the NDA government is working, they have taken hold of all institutions such as ED, CBI and the Income Tax department. The judiciary is under pressure and such conditions are not good for the country," he said.

Rajasthan Congress chief chief Govind Dotasra also addressed the rally. PTI SDA IJT IJT