People of Rajasthan will form Congress govt again: Party leader Madhusudan Mistry

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) The Congress's senior election observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday said the people of the state will again form a government led by his party.

He also said the enthusiasm among the party workers ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly polls is visible.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among all the workers and I believe that the people of Rajasthan will form a Congress government again," Mistry told reporters here.

He claimed that the government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not facing any anti-incumbency.

On a question on ticket distribution, the Congress leader said it will be decided by the party's screening committee.

The Rajasthan Assembly polls are due by the year-end. PTI SDA RC